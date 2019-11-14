.

Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Festival Lineup

William Lee | 11-14-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Foo Fighters

Organizers of the Boston Calling festival have announced that they have recruited the Foo Fighters and the Red Hot Chili Peppers as the headliners of next year's event.

The 2020 installment of the annual festival will be taking place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA next Memorial Day Weekend, May 22nd through 24th and will feature over 60 acts.

Boston Calling Events, LLC (BCE) co-founder and chief executive officer Brian Appel, had this to say, "Boston is such a great city for rock music, and we are so proud to bring some of the most important rock artists of all time to Boston Calling next Memorial Day weekend.

"We have worked for years to bring the Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers to the festival, and this year everything lined up perfectly. We couldn't be happier, and will complement them with an incredibly diverse lineup of artists throughout the festival weekend."


Related Stories


Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Festival Lineup

Foo Fighters Revisit In Your Honor Sessions

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Streams Song From New Album

Foo Fighters Cover Psychedelic Furs And B-52s On New EP

Foo Fighters Beginning Next Album

Foo Fighters Cover Arcade Fire And Dead Kennedys

Foo Fighters Stream Live From Roswell EP For Storm Area 51 Day

Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival

Foo Fighters Eying New Album Release Next Year

Foo Fighters Streaming 00111125 EP

More Foo Fighters News


advertisement



Day In Rock
KISS Announce Final Legs Of Farewell Tour And Cancel Leg- Hospital Misdiagnosed Ozzy Osbourne Injury- Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest- Journey- more


Reviews
The Fluffy Jackets featuring Manny Charlton - Something from Nothing

RockPile: Vinnie Moore - Angel - Lucifer's Friend

Road Trip: Ohio's MAPS Air Museum

Quiet Riot - Hollywood Cowboys

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns and Tom Keifer Live

advertisement


Latest News
KISS Announce Final Legs Of Farewell Tour And Cancel Leg

Hospital Misdiagnosed Ozzy Osbourne Injury

Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest

Journey Stars Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Down Reunion Performance Announced

Shinedown Announce The Deep Dive Tour

Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Festival Lineup

Zac Brown Band Add New Leg To The Owl Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.