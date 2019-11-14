KISS Announce Final Legs Of Farewell Tour And Cancel Leg

KISS announced the final legs of their End Of The Road Farewell tour and have also been forced to cancel the Australian and New Zealand leg of their due to an illness suffered by frontman Paul Stanley.

The final legs will span North American next spring and summer beginning on February 1st in Manchester, NH at the SNHU Arena and wrapping up on October 2ns in Fort Worth, TX at the Dickies Arena.

The veteran band will play their very last concert on July 21st of 2021 at a still to be announced venue in New York City. The group had previous attempted to reshuffle the Australian dates to allow Stanley time to recover but he came down with additional infection in his throat, making it impossible for the band to head Down Under for the dates.

Paul had this to say, "Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our 'End Of The Road' tour of your incredible country. Our connection to you is unparalleled and decades deep.

"We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute that my situation would clear up and we would be able to march forward. Doctor's orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender. With heavy hearts, KISS."

Promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live added, "We are devastated with the cancelation of the Australian tour. We've been in constant contact with the band in the past few days hoping for a positive outcome. We know how much fans were looking forward to the tour. We send our best wishes to Paul for a speedy recovery."

See the just announced tour dates below:

February 1, 2020 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

February 4, 2020 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

February 5, 2020 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

February 7, 2020 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

February 8, 2020 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

February 11, 2020 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena*

February 13, 2020 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

February 15, 2020 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

February 16, 2020 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

February 18, 2020 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

February 19, 2020 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

February 21, 2020 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

February 22, 2020 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

February 24, 2020 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center+

February 25, 2020 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena+

February 29, 2020 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center

March 2, 2020 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)

March 4, 2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

March 6, 2020 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

March 9, 2020 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

March 10, 2020 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

March 12, 2020 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

March 14, 2020 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

March 15, 2020 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August 28, 2020 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

August 29, 2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

August 31, 2020 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

September 3, 2020 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

September 4, 2020 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

September 5, 2020 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

September 8, 2020 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 9, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

September 11, 2020 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 12, 2020 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

September 14, 2020 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

September 15, 2020 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 19, 2020 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

September 20, 2020 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 22, 2020 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

September 24, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September 27, 2020 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 29, 2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 1, 2020 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

October 2, 2020 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena



*general on sale starts 12pm local time

+general on sale starts 9am local time





