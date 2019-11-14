KISS Announce Final Legs Of Farewell Tour And Cancel Leg
KISS announced the final legs of their End Of The Road Farewell tour and have also been forced to cancel the Australian and New Zealand leg of their due to an illness suffered by frontman Paul Stanley.
The final legs will span North American next spring and summer beginning on February 1st in Manchester, NH at the SNHU Arena and wrapping up on October 2ns in Fort Worth, TX at the Dickies Arena.
The veteran band will play their very last concert on July 21st of 2021 at a still to be announced venue in New York City. The group had previous attempted to reshuffle the Australian dates to allow Stanley time to recover but he came down with additional infection in his throat, making it impossible for the band to head Down Under for the dates.
Paul had this to say, "Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our 'End Of The Road' tour of your incredible country. Our connection to you is unparalleled and decades deep.
"We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute that my situation would clear up and we would be able to march forward. Doctor's orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender. With heavy hearts, KISS."
Promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live added, "We are devastated with the cancelation of the Australian tour. We've been in constant contact with the band in the past few days hoping for a positive outcome. We know how much fans were looking forward to the tour. We send our best wishes to Paul for a speedy recovery."
See the just announced tour dates below:
February 1, 2020 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
February 4, 2020 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
February 5, 2020 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
February 7, 2020 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
February 8, 2020 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex*
February 11, 2020 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena*
February 13, 2020 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
February 15, 2020 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
February 16, 2020 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
February 18, 2020 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
February 19, 2020 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
February 21, 2020 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
February 22, 2020 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
February 24, 2020 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center+
February 25, 2020 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena+
February 29, 2020 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center
March 2, 2020 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)
March 4, 2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
March 6, 2020 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
March 9, 2020 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
March 10, 2020 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
March 12, 2020 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
March 14, 2020 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome
March 15, 2020 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
August 28, 2020 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
August 29, 2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
August 31, 2020 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
September 3, 2020 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
September 4, 2020 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
September 5, 2020 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
September 8, 2020 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 9, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park*
September 11, 2020 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 12, 2020 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
September 14, 2020 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
September 15, 2020 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 19, 2020 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
September 20, 2020 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 22, 2020 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
September 24, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
September 27, 2020 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 29, 2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 1, 2020 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
October 2, 2020 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
*general on sale starts 12pm local time
+general on sale starts 9am local time
