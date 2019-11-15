Singled Out: Jasmine Cain's Let It Go

Jasmine Cain just released her seventh studio album "Seven" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about album's first the single "Let it Go." Singled Out with Here is the story:

Most people hear a love song when they listen to this song. Like...you can't let go of someone you loved after all these years. But actually, this song is written about a hatred and anger that never went away.

I got the idea years ago when the band members I had at the time were working against me so hard, it was causing so much inner turmoil. I was doing my best to keep the machine running smoothly, but I knew we were a finger snap away from completely imploding. I thought it would be interesting to write an anger fueled song to perform about it because in the event that you couldn't scream at each other, at least you could perform this hate fueled song with conviction onstage and the band would seem like a cohesive unit. Obviously, the song was never written and I moved on with different members that were more supportive.

But..... Many of those previous members carried that hate and anger with them and told anyone who would listen about it. It was eating them alive. They couldn't let go of it. The more they talked, the more I heard "on the street". I found it confusing because they didn't have any reason to hold that anger anymore, but they did. They were free to do anything else they wanted, but all they wanted to do was talk about me. It pissed me off, but I didn't want to give them any additional power or energy towards their hatred, so I kept my mouth shut.

When we started writing for this album, several years had already passed. I was completely over it, but I still felt like it was a great concept to write about. Like most songs I write, I left the subject somewhat vague, in order to leave it up to interpretation to the listener and as I said before, most people think it's about a long lost love. Maybe it is, in a certain way.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





