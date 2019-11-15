Tool Heading Down Under Next Year
Tool have expanded their Fear Inoculum Tour even more with the announcement that they have added a new Australian and New Zealand leg to the trek.
The new dates will mark the first time that the band will play in either county in almost seven years. They will kick off the tour leg on February 14th in Perth and wrap up on February 28th in Auckland.
The trek will be preceded by the recently announced North American leg that is scheduled to begin on January 10th in San Diego, CA at the Viejas Arena and concludes on February 1st in New Orleans, LA at the Smoothie King Center. See dates for both legs below:
January
10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
12 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
15 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
18 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
21 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena
28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
31 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum
February
1 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
14 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia
17 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
20 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia
22 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
28 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand
