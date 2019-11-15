Tool Heading Down Under Next Year

Tool have expanded their Fear Inoculum Tour even more with the announcement that they have added a new Australian and New Zealand leg to the trek.

The new dates will mark the first time that the band will play in either county in almost seven years. They will kick off the tour leg on February 14th in Perth and wrap up on February 28th in Auckland.

The trek will be preceded by the recently announced North American leg that is scheduled to begin on January 10th in San Diego, CA at the Viejas Arena and concludes on February 1st in New Orleans, LA at the Smoothie King Center. See dates for both legs below:

January

10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

12 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

15 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

18 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

21 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena

28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

31 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

February

1 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

14 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

17 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

20 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

22 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

28 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand





