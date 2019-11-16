.

Black Veil Brides Part Ways With Member

Michael Angulia | 11-16-2019

Black Veil Brides

Black Veil Brides have announced they have parted ways with bass player Ashley Purdy after a decade together. The news comes a few days after they announced major tour with In This Moment next spring.

The band broke the news about Ashley via social media. They wrote, "Black Veil Brides and Ashley Purdy have mutually agreed to part ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful run together and both parties wish one another continued success moving forward."

No word yet about who will be taking his place. The band will be hitting the road with In This Moment on March 24th in Orlando, Fla. at the House Of Blues. See the dates below:

3/24 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues
3/26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
3/27 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces
3/28 -Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center
3/30 - Richmond, VA - The National
3/31 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
4/1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
4/3 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre
4/4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom
4/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
4/7 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
4/9 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
4/10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore
4/11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
4/13 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
4/14 - Ft. Wayne, IN -The Clyde Theatre
4/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
4/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
4/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
4/19 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)
4/21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre
4/23- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
4/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion
4/25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center
4/27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
4/28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
4/29 - Los Angeles, CA -The Novo
5/1 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
5/2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort
5/3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
5/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
5/6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center
5/7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
5/8 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre
5/10 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
5/11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
5/13 - Calgary, AL - MacEwan Hall
5/15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena
5/16 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
5/17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre


