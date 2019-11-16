.

Bryan Adams Delivers 'Christmas' EP

K. Wiggins | 11-16-2019

Bryan Adams

Christmas has come early for Bryan Adams fans. Polydor Records/UMe just released the veteran music star's "Christmas EP" just in time for the holiday season.

The 5-track release features Adams' original "Joe And Mary", a new recording of "Must Be Santa," made famous by Bob Dylan, along with "Christmas Time," "Reggae Christmas" and "Merry Christmas."

Bryan had this to say, "I'm excited to be releasing this Christmas EP. It was fun to record some new tracks and make a video for "Joe and Mary." I can't wait for everyone to hear them, alongside some of my classic Christmas songs"

Adams plans to release a video for "Joe And Mary" soon. Until then, the EP can be streamed here.


