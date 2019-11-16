.

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Duets With Big Bird

K. Wiggins | 11-16-2019

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has teamed up with Big Bird and Elmo for a song performance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the hit children's program Sesame Street.

Grohl revealed last year that he would be helping the show mark 50 years and the long-running television show is promoting the launch of the new season by sharing video of the duet.

Dave, Big Bird and Elmo perform "Here We Go Song" in the clip ahead of Saturday's (November 16th) season premiere. Grohl says, Dave Grohl says: "It's nice to come here and be with my friends Big Bird and Elmo.

"I was just thinking, 'There are friends everywhere - even ones you don't know.' There are lots of people across America we could be friends with, we just haven't met them yet." Watch the video here.


