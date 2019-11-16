Pink Floyd Release 'Run Like Hell' 2019 Remix Video

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of "Run Like Hell" from the 2019 remix of the 1988 live set, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", as the latest preview to the November 29 release of a new box set entitled "The Later Years 1987-2019."

Produced by Bob Ezrin and David Gilmour, the project was remixed by Gilmour and Andy Jackson with assistance by Damon Iddins.

"Delicate Sound Of Thunder" - which captures the band during a five-night stand at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY - has also been remixed over 2CD and Blu-ray and DVD editions of the new 5-CD/6-Blu-ray/5-DVD package, which delivers the work of Gilmour, drummer Nick Mason and keyboardist Richard Wright from 1987 onwards, a period that saw the group generate sales of more than 40 million records.

Also presented is an updated version of 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", a series of 1987 & 1994 live recordings and unreleased studio recordings, and full versions of the group's 1989 Venice Concert and 1990 appearance at Knebworth.

Among the DVD/Blu-ray material in the package is a restored and remixed concert film for "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", a restored and re-edited edition of the 1995 live set "Pulse", and a number of various unreleased live films, music videos and screen films.

"Pink Floyd: The Later Years 1987-2019" will also be available in a 2LP / 1CD 'Highlights' package that comes in a gatefold sleeve (for both CD and 2LP), while each will contain a 24-page booklet containing previously unseen and rare photos. Watch the video here.

