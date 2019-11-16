Singled Out: N.a.s.H.'s D.i.t.c.h

Alt-rockers N.a.s.H. recently released their latest single "D.i.t.c.h," off of their newly released LP, "Incredible Villains", and to celebrate we asked lead singer/rhythm guitarist Bryan Nash to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"DYLAN DYLAN DYLAN" Inside joke you'll be a part of by the end of this. Our song D.i.t.c.H. Is our latest single, which is now getting a lot of legs moving very fast ...which we are psyched about. It was a song brought to us almost fully completed by our guitarist, Dylan Johnson. It was only missing the lyric verses and the bridge of the song, which is instrumental. Dylan gave me these incredibly powerful lyrics for the chorus, and instead of asking him his inspiration, I decided to take it and build off it with an idea that I had a long time ago. I'm a f***in nerd and I love horror and science fiction, and there was a movie in the '70s called Deranged, based on Ed Gein. It was my first sort of introduction to true story so twisted. So the song is kinda ten percent serial killer/grave robber, ten percent zombie lore, eighty percent love story. Loving someone TO DEATH...and beyond. And also as a general theme just going to extremes for things you can't live without. It was easy to write because I was so in love with the idea and sat on it for a long time. Dylan brought something really cool because it's also our heaviest song on an album that we have released to date. We hashed this song out pretty quickly as well as a band and we literally wrote the bridge the same day Dylan brought it to us. It clicked very quickly musically.

I'm sure I'll be crucified for this but I'm not 100% sure who started this, if it was our buddy Brendan or brother Johnny, but when we started playing the song live during the bridge, where there's a real mean guitar chugging, they started chanting "DYLAN. DYLAN DYLAN". Just got perfectly. So next time you other nerds see us live, you know what to do!!!

