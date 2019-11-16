.

Whitesnake Share 2019 Tour Slideshow Video

Bruce Henne | 11-16-2019

Whitesnake

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video slideshow from the 2019 leg of its world tour in support of their latest album, "Flesh & Blood." Fans can view images from the trek in the clip, which is accompanied by the record's opening track, "Good To See You Again."

"Flesh & Blood" and the companion tour sees frontman David Coverdale joined by a lineup featuring guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, keyboardist Michele Luppi and drummer Tommy Aldridge.

The project was a top 10 album in several countries upon its release this past spring, including the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Finland and Sweden, among others.

The group will return to the road in February for shows in Australia and New Zealand with the Scorpions before performing in Indonesia, Singapore and Japan the following month and teaming up with Foreigner for UK dates starting in late May. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


