One Machine Recruit Former Metal Church Singer
Steve Smyth's One Machine have announced that they have recruited Metal Church and Trans-Siberian Orchestra singer Ronny Munroe.
Smyth had this to say,, "As our fans know, we have been looking high and low for the right fit in a frontman for One Machine for a few years now, and we have finally found that right fit in Ronny Munroe!
"Ronny was referred to me by some mutual friends who thought he might be a great fit for us. I was blown away by his voice and performance the first time I saw him, and am absolutely honored and excited to have him with us for the future!"
Ronny added, "I am pleased to announce that I have joined Steve Smyth and One Machine as their new lead singer. Steve and the guys are all very accomplished players and good human beings, and I am proud to be part of the next chapter in the One Machine family."
The group is currently working on a new EP that is tentatively entitled 'Let the Culling Begin' and they will be hitting the road to promote it after it hits stores.
One Machine Recruit Former Metal Church Singer