One Machine Recruit Former Metal Church Singer

William Lee | 11-17-2019

One Machine

Steve Smyth's One Machine have announced that they have recruited Metal Church and Trans-Siberian Orchestra singer Ronny Munroe.

Smyth had this to say,, "As our fans know, we have been looking high and low for the right fit in a frontman for One Machine for a few years now, and we have finally found that right fit in Ronny Munroe!

"Ronny was referred to me by some mutual friends who thought he might be a great fit for us. I was blown away by his voice and performance the first time I saw him, and am absolutely honored and excited to have him with us for the future!"

Ronny added, "I am pleased to announce that I have joined Steve Smyth and One Machine as their new lead singer. Steve and the guys are all very accomplished players and good human beings, and I am proud to be part of the next chapter in the One Machine family."

The group is currently working on a new EP that is tentatively entitled 'Let the Culling Begin' and they will be hitting the road to promote it after it hits stores.


