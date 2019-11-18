Singled Out: Eva X's Subsume

Eva X recently released her new digital EP "Electrowoman" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track "Subsume". Here is the story:

Subsume was written after a visit home to my extended family in Nova Scotia. I have a lot of very, shall we say, traditional relatives. Over the years I've fielded a lot of questions about when I'm going to find a boyfriend, get married, and sort of start settling down. At the time of this particular visit, I was really busy at my day job- I was basically helping launch a new company. On top of that, I was working on my first EP, Electrowoman and also freelancing as a model as well. Unfortunately, a lot of my relatives really didn't seem to care about that when I was out to see them. They were much more interested in when I was going to get a boyfriend. I'd been hit career and creative milestones for years and I felt like nobody in my family really cared. At some point, I would get married, and being "wife and mother" would be the most important thing about me.

So, the song is in many ways a response to that dynamic, and it speaks to a very real fear of mine in choosing my relationships and partners. My work and my art are hugely important to me, and I don't think I could ever give those up and be truly happy. Of the three songs on Electrowoman, Subsume came together the fastest by far, and I think that's partially because it is a pretty raw song. The repeating piano line came to me while I was practicing shortly after I got home, and the song flowed from there in a few days.

A lot of the imagery in the lyrics of Subsume, particularly the painting idea motif, is actually borrowed from different family stories. That's probably about as much as I can say without getting completely blackballed from the next family reunion! But Subsume is a very special song to me because of that connection.

