Doobie Brothers Reuniting With Michael McDonald For Tour
The Doobie Brothers have announced that they are reuniting with former singer Michael McDonald for a North American 50th anniversary tour next summer.
The special trek will feature the first time that this lineup of the band, McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee, have toured together in almost 25 years.
The 50th Anniversary Tour is scheduled to begin on June 9th in West Palm Beach, FL at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre and will wrap up on October 10th in Houston, TX ath The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Johnston had this to say, "We're truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it's a celebration of the band's entire history. We'll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music."
McDonald recently said on NPR's Ask Me Another, "With the Doobies, everybody in the band was proud to be a Doobie Brother. And to this day, I think of myself as a Doobie Brother - all these years later." See the dates below:
Tue Jun 09 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 10 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jun 14 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Formerly Verizon Amphitheatre)
Wed Jun 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Fri Jun 19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sat Jun 20 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Jun 23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Wed Jun 24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Jun 26 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
Sat Jun 27 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Mon Jun 29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Tue Jun 30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Thu Jul 02 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri Jul 03 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sun Jul 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Wed Jul 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Sun Jul 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sun Aug 02 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Tue Aug 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sat Aug 08 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
Fri Aug 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Sun Aug 30 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Wed Sep 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 05 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 12 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Sat Oct 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Oct 09 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory
Sat Oct 10 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
