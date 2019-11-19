Doobie Brothers Reuniting With Michael McDonald For Tour

The Doobie Brothers have announced that they are reuniting with former singer Michael McDonald for a North American 50th anniversary tour next summer.

The special trek will feature the first time that this lineup of the band, McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee, have toured together in almost 25 years.

The 50th Anniversary Tour is scheduled to begin on June 9th in West Palm Beach, FL at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre and will wrap up on October 10th in Houston, TX ath The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Johnston had this to say, "We're truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it's a celebration of the band's entire history. We'll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music."

McDonald recently said on NPR's Ask Me Another, "With the Doobies, everybody in the band was proud to be a Doobie Brother. And to this day, I think of myself as a Doobie Brother - all these years later." See the dates below:

Tue Jun 09 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 10 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jun 14 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Formerly Verizon Amphitheatre)

Wed Jun 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jun 19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Jun 20 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Jun 23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Wed Jun 24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Jun 26 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Sat Jun 27 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Mon Jun 29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Jun 30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jul 02 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri Jul 03 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Wed Jul 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Sun Jul 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sun Aug 02 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tue Aug 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sat Aug 08 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Fri Aug 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Sun Aug 30 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Wed Sep 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 05 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 12 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Sat Oct 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Oct 09 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

Sat Oct 10 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion





