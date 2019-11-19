.

Tesla Announce 2020 US Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 11-19-2019

Tesla

(hennemusic) Tesla have announced a limited run of new US concert dates for 2020 in support of their current album, "Shock." Following an appearance on the Monsters Of Rock cruise in early February, the band will begin a two-week series of shows in Pensacola, FL on February 14, and play another three gigs in April.

Tickets for the new US dates will go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 am local time; full details are available at teslatheband.com. Produced by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen, Tesla's eighth album debuted at No. 21 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in March.

The project, which was introduced with the title track, has also delivered the follow-up singles "Taste Like" and "California Summer Song." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


