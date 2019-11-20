Singled Out: Her Despair's The Exorcism

Gothic rockers Her Despair are releasing their new album "Exorcisms Of Eroticism" this Friday (Nov 22nd) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the single "The Exorcism". Here is the story:

The Exorcism revolves around the intoxication of lust; that overwhelming desire for someone to the extent that it feels you could be possessed. The term "exorcism" being very much a euphemism.

Musically we wanted to draw on influences such as Suspiria, focusing on dance synths rather than our more usual sounds. Something that was suitably hard-hitting, but could also get the dance floor moving.

We made a music video for this particular song, directed and filmed by Scott Chalmers. The accompanying video encapsulates the mood of the music perfectly, and we would recommend you watch it, if you dare.

