Slipknot's Sid Wilson Announces New Solo Album

Slipknot star Sid Wilson has released a teaser clip for a brand new song via social media as he shared the announcement of his forthcoming solo album.

Wilson took to Instagram to announced that he will be releasing his new solo effort, "Sexcapades Of The Hopeless Robotic Vol. 2" on December 13th.

The new record will be the second part of the trilogy. The first part, Sexcapades Of The Hopeless Robotic was released back in August of 2018.

The new album features Killah Priest, Rome Fortunem DJ Q*bert, Bizzythowed, Deewillalien, Sluggo and Arius. See the post and check out the preview here.





