Yes's Billy Sherwood And Friends Delive Prog Rock Christmas

Michael Angulia | 11-21-2019

Yes

Yes and Circa legend Billy Sherwood has assembled an impressive roster of prog and rock musicians for the "Prog Rock Christmas" album.

Sherwood produced the record that features members of Renaissance, Utopia, Focus, Curved Air, Hawkwind and more giving their take on some Christmas songs.

The album also featured an appearance from iconic actor Malcolm McDowell and has been released as a digipak CD, digitally and also being offered as a limited edition vinyl LP being offered on either a red or white disc.

The album can be streamed here. See the track and guest listing below:

1. Run With The Fox - Jon Davison
2. Christmas Lights - Kasim Sulton
3. Carol Of The Bells - Steve Morse
4. The Twelve Days Of Christmas - Annie Haslam
5. Wonderful Christmastime - Billy Sherwood & Patrick Moraz
6. I Believe In Father Christmas - Martin Turner
7. Fairytale Of New York - Leslie Hunt & Robin McAuley
8. O Come All Ye Faithful - Sonja Kristina
9. A Christmas Song - Thijs Van Leer
10. You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch - Malcolm McDowell
11. Linus & Lucy (Charlie Brown Christmas Theme) - Geoff Downes [CD ONLY]
12. Silent Night - Nik Turner & Simon House
13. Happy Christmas (War Is Over) - John Wetton


