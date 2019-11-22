.

Evanescence Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic

K. Wiggins | 11-22-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Evanescence

Evanescence have released their take on the Fleetwood Mac classic "The Chain." The band recovered the cover for the video game Gears 5.

The song is the first new rock recording released by the band in eight years and the first taste of new music that they are currently working on with plans to reveal new tracks next year ahead of their next studio album.

Frontwoman Amy Lee had this to say about their version of the "Rumours" classic, "This cover was so fun to make. We love Fleetwood Mac and wanted to paint a dark and epic picture with our take on 'The Chain.

"The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version, and even made everyone in the band sing by the end of it!

"We're beyond excited to share this with our fans and I'm really looking forward to playing it live." Stream the track here.


Related Stories


Evanescence Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic

Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour

Evanescence Announce Synthesis Live Release

Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour

Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release

Evanescence Announce Special North American Tour

More Evanescence News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Slash For New Song 'Straight To Hell'- Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Van Halen Classic And More- Evanescence Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic- U2- more


Reviews
Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

Hot In The City: Holiday Shows at Mesa Arts Center

Sites and Sounds: Capricorn Sound Studios Rebirth Celebration

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Concerts Alice Cooper, White Album and more

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Slash For New Song 'Straight To Hell'

Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Van Halen Classics And More

Evanescence Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic

U2 And A.R. Rahman Stream New Collaboration 'Ahimsa'

The Who Releasing Two Previously Lost 1960s Songs

AC/DC Frontman Previews Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Interview

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Recording First Music Since O'Neil's Death

Paul Stanley Of KISS Explains Relationship With Gene Simmons



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.