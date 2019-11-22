Evanescence Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic

Evanescence have released their take on the Fleetwood Mac classic "The Chain." The band recovered the cover for the video game Gears 5.

The song is the first new rock recording released by the band in eight years and the first taste of new music that they are currently working on with plans to reveal new tracks next year ahead of their next studio album.

Frontwoman Amy Lee had this to say about their version of the "Rumours" classic, "This cover was so fun to make. We love Fleetwood Mac and wanted to paint a dark and epic picture with our take on 'The Chain.

"The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version, and even made everyone in the band sing by the end of it!

"We're beyond excited to share this with our fans and I'm really looking forward to playing it live." Stream the track here.





Related Stories

Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour

Evanescence Announce Synthesis Live Release

Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour

Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release

Evanescence Announce Special North American Tour

More Evanescence News



