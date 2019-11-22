Paul Stanley Of KISS Explains Relationship With Gene Simmons

Paul Stanley shared in a review interview that comments in his book "Face The Music: A Life Exposed" about KISS cofounder Gene Simmons did not impact their relationship, who he sees as a true partner.

The KISS frontman spoke with the Let There Be Talk podcast and host Dean Delray asked Stanley if comments made in the book made things "strange" between him and Gene.

Paul responded, "No. Gene's always been very accepting. And we've only gotten closer and closer over time, which is just terrific. I said things in the book that I felt were true, and I would stand by what I said, but it doesn't negate that in the scheme of things, he's been a terrific partner, he's a brother, and he's family.

"Certainly there were things that I spoke about in the book that aren't true anymore, but they were, to me, at some point. And that book was really my overview of my life. And I really didn't say anything to hurt anyone, and I didn't wanna throw anybody under the bus. There were a few people who walked under the bus - I didn't have to throw 'em.

"I think Gene has always respected that I have my own perspective. And, again, I couldn't be closer to him than I am now. Totally. I speak to him often. It would be crazy and sad to go through what we've done together and what we've accomplished and have ill will or animosity.

"If anything, the two of us look at each other and go, 'Wow!' In those moments of candor, or when we're just talking to each other, or texting each other, there are those texts where it's, like, 'Wow! Look what we've done.' So, yeah, anybody who thinks otherwise is sadly mistaken."

Stanley goes on to explain how he is close to Gene's wife Shannon and their kids, "His family is my family. Shannon, I've known Shannon probably 35-plus years. Nick and Sophie, I feel like their uncle."

That closeness works the other way with Paul's son Evan. He explained, "Look, when Evan was born, the first person in the room to see him was Gene. Even when things have been tough, or there's been tensions in the past, and not in the near past, we always were family.

"When we had our big earthquake in the '90s, basically I wasn't talking to Gene at the time, and as soon as the ground stopped shaking, I called him. I said, 'Are you okay?' He said, 'Yeah.' And then we kept not talking to each other. But the most important thing was making sure he was okay.

"I'm very, very lucky to have him. And I don't necessarily agree with everything he does. But does anybody?" Check out the full interview below:





Related Stories

KISS Announce Final European Concerts

KISS Announce Final Legs Of Farewell Tour And Cancel Leg

KISS Postpone, Cancel Dates Due To Paul Stanley Illness

Vinnie Vincent Open To KISS Reunion Jam

KISS Want All Former Members For Final Concert

KISS Reveal Details For Final Farewell Concert Date

Take It Off: KISS Truly Unmasked Set For Release

Singled Out: Last Kiss Goodnight's Love Separation

Ace And Peter Made KISS Want To 'Call It Quits' Says Gene

More KISS News



