Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases 'God Bless The Renegades' Video

Sevendust star Clint Lowery has released a music video for this new track "God Bless The Renegades." The song is the title track to Clint's debut solo album, which will be released on January 31st.

Lowery recorded the "God Bless The Renegades" album with producer and co-writer Michael "Elvis" Baskette [Slash, Alter Bridge] at Studio Barbarosa in Florida.

He had this to say about the title track, "I wanted to give thanks and praise to the people who step away from the 'sheep' mentality. The forward-thinkers and dreamers who create real change and evolution - the ones who don't fear being different." Watch the video here.





