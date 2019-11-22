.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Recording First Music Since O'Neil's Death

William Lee | 11-22-2019

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Guitarist Al Pitrelli of Savatage and Megadeth fame has shared that Trans-Siberian Orchestra are working on new music for the first time since the death of Paul O'Neill in 2017.

Pitrelli sat down with Guitar World and revealed that the band has begun tracking new music at their Tampa studio. He said, "There's a lot of stuff that was not completed that Paul wanted to see come to life.

"He wanted this to live forever, and it's comforting to know that that's being accomplished now that there's new music being worked on. It just makes my heart smile, because at the end of the day, Paul's wishes are coming true."

The group launched the TSO East installment of their he Christmas Eve and Other Stories Tour on November 13th.


