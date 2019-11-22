U2 And A.R. Rahman Stream New Collaboration 'Ahimsa'

U2 have released a new collaboration with composer A.R. Rahman entitled "Ahimsa". The band revealed the track to celebrating their very first visit to India next month.

The band will be bringing their The Joshua Tree Tour to Mumbai on December 15th and teamed up with Rahman for "Ahimsa", which is the Sanskrit word for non-violence.

Rahman had this to say, "Ahimsa requires courage and strength. A quality that is impervious to weapons or power. It's a mission which is most needed to heal the modern world and it is incredible timing to collaborate with U2, with their amazing legacy, to revive this movement."

U2's The Edge said, "It has been an absolute joy to work with A.R. on this track. A superstar and a talent both towering and generous, we are especially excited to visit his homeland in just a few weeks. India has been on our bucket list for a very long time, the principles of ahimsa or non-violence have served as an important pillar of what our band stands for since we first came together to play music. We can't wait to experience the culture of India first hand, a place that brings together the modern and the ancient all at once."

Bono added, "The fight against injustice has always been so important to us. We were somewhat shaped and formed by Martin Luther King who was a student of Mahatma Gandhi. Martin Luther King said 'The moral arc of the universe is long but it bends towards justice....'. I don't believe that any more... It doesn't bend towards justice, it has to be bent towards justice. We have to be actively involved in our democracy to preserve it and show people how we feel and what we care about... We come as students to the source of inspiration... That is ahimsa... non-violence... India gave this to us... the greatest gift to the world... It is more powerful than nuclear energy, the armies, the navies, the British Empire. It is power itself. And it's never been more important." Stream the song here.





Related Stories

Pearl Jam And U2 Lead Black Friday RSD Special Releases

U2 Add Historic Stop To Joshua Tree Tour

U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour

Garth Brooks Breaks U2's Mile High Record

Slant Release Video For Cover Of U2 Classic

U2 Announce New Joshua Tree Tour Dates

U2 Stars Busk For Homeless On Christmas Eve In Dublin

U2 Experience + Innocence Brings In Over $125 Million

U2 Play Two Rarities At Recent Tour Stop

More U2 News



