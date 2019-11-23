Geoff Tate Ready For A Queensryche Reunion

Geoff Tate believes that a reunion with Queensryche is something that "makes sense" if he and the members of the group could come to terms to make it happen.

Tate parted ways with the band in 2012 and settled a legal battle in 2014 over the rights to the band name. The vocalist was asked about the possibility of a reunion during an interview with The Rock Vault.

He responded, "Well, not that I can say at this moment. I think that would be something that makes sense, and I think it would be an interesting thing to do, if everybody could get in the same room and actually talk to each other."

Tate had said in an interview back in March that he had no interest in reuniting with the group. Check out the new interview below:





