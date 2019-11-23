.

Geoff Tate Ready For A Queensryche Reunion

Michael Angulia | 11-23-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Geoff Tate

Geoff Tate believes that a reunion with Queensryche is something that "makes sense" if he and the members of the group could come to terms to make it happen.

Tate parted ways with the band in 2012 and settled a legal battle in 2014 over the rights to the band name. The vocalist was asked about the possibility of a reunion during an interview with The Rock Vault.

He responded, "Well, not that I can say at this moment. I think that would be something that makes sense, and I think it would be an interesting thing to do, if everybody could get in the same room and actually talk to each other."

Tate had said in an interview back in March that he had no interest in reuniting with the group. Check out the new interview below:


Related Stories


Geoff Tate Ready For A Queensryche Reunion

Now Is Not The Time For Rock Says Geoff Tate

Geoff Tate Has A Lot Of New Music Written

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Geoff Tate, Lead Fest Lineup

Geoff Tate Announces New Operation: Mindcrime Anniversary Tour Dates

More Geoff Tate News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Reunion Third Largest Tour Of All Time- Ace Frehley Recruits Former KISS Guitarist For Solo Album- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Live Appearance- more


Reviews
Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

Hot In The City: Holiday Shows at Mesa Arts Center

Sites and Sounds: Capricorn Sound Studios Rebirth Celebration

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Concerts Alice Cooper, White Album and more

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Reunion Third Largest Tour Of All Time

Ace Frehley Recruits Former KISS Guitarist For Solo Album

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Live Appearance

Geoff Tate Ready For A Queensryche Reunion

Slipknot's Corey Taylor To Branch Out Musically With Solo Effort

Pink Floyd Stream 'Sorrow' 2019 Remix

Slaves Release 'Prayers' Video

Singled Out: Dr. Pheabes' Rebel Riders



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.