Singled Out: Dr. Pheabes' Rebel Riders

Brazilian rockers Dr. Pheabes just released their first album in the U.S. entitled "Army Of The Sun" and to celebrate we asked Fernando Parrillo (AKA Magrao) to tell us about the single "Rebel Riders". Here is the story:

There is a interesting story surrounding the single Rebel Riders, which is one of the best songs we ever wrote. It started out with me writing the main riff in my Studio in Sao Paulo, Brazil a few years ago and kept it for quite some time till we started the pre-production for the album 'Army of the Sun' I decided to show the riff I've made to Kato Khandwalla and Bruno Agra who were producers of this Record. At that time and I told them I haven't written the whole song for that riff but I want to develop that idea into a song and they got really excited about helping me out with this.

Specially Kato and I developed a strong friendship as we shared the same tastes and same views for lots of things and among them is the love for riding Harley Davidsons. We used to spent long nights in the studio talking about how it would be amazing to ride together on our Harleys across the U.S.

After one of those conversations Kato came up with the idea of putting together a song that resembles this very spirit of freedom, the spirit of a rebel motorcycle rider, and since we had this riff waiting for its moment of glory we start putting the song together based on that riff and it quickly became the song we know today.

This song has much of what we love in it. It has exactly that spirit of freedom we were talking about, always looking ahead and never behind, the road that never ends. Unfortunately, shortly after we wrote this song together Kato passed away and ironic enough, he died in a motorcycle accident. This song became even more special to us then and it will always be the song we wrote together to celebrate freedom, rebellion, the road, the wind and our dreams.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





Related Stories

More Dr. Pheabes News



