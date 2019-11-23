.

Slaves Release 'Prayers' Video

K. Wiggins | 11-23-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slaves

Slaves have released a music video for their brand new single "Prayers." The track follows the release of their song "Heavier" earlier this year.

Both tracks come from the new Matt McAndrew fronted lineup and comes from the band's forthcoming album that they will be releasing next year.

The band's new vocalist had this to say about the song, "'Prayers' seemed like the best single to lead with from the upcoming LP. It's flashy, upbeat, and comes in swinging.

"There are so many different vibes on the album that it would be impossible to pick one that represents the record as a whole, but 'Prayers' is one of our favorites.

"It's a song about being in a relationship with someone that's going off the rails." Watch the video

Earlier this year, Slaves released the brand new single "Heavier." Watch the music video here.

Slaves are gearing up to release a new album in 2020. here.


Related Stories


Slaves Release 'Prayers' Video

Slaves Recruit The Voice Star As New Singer

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Legion Of The Damned Release Slaves Of The Southern Cross Video

Escape the Fate and Slaves Teaming Up For Fall Tour

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

More Slaves News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Reunion Third Largest Tour Of All Time- Ace Frehley Recruits Former KISS Guitarist For Solo Album- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Live Appearance- more


Reviews
Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

Hot In The City: Holiday Shows at Mesa Arts Center

Sites and Sounds: Capricorn Sound Studios Rebirth Celebration

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Concerts Alice Cooper, White Album and more

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Reunion Third Largest Tour Of All Time

Ace Frehley Recruits Former KISS Guitarist For Solo Album

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Live Appearance

Geoff Tate Ready For A Queensryche Reunion

Slipknot's Corey Taylor To Branch Out Musically With Solo Effort

Pink Floyd Stream 'Sorrow' 2019 Remix

Slaves Release 'Prayers' Video

Singled Out: Dr. Pheabes' Rebel Riders



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.