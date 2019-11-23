Slaves Release 'Prayers' Video

Slaves have released a music video for their brand new single "Prayers." The track follows the release of their song "Heavier" earlier this year.

Both tracks come from the new Matt McAndrew fronted lineup and comes from the band's forthcoming album that they will be releasing next year.

The band's new vocalist had this to say about the song, "'Prayers' seemed like the best single to lead with from the upcoming LP. It's flashy, upbeat, and comes in swinging.

"There are so many different vibes on the album that it would be impossible to pick one that represents the record as a whole, but 'Prayers' is one of our favorites.

"It's a song about being in a relationship with someone that's going off the rails." Watch the video

Earlier this year, Slaves released the brand new single "Heavier." Watch the music video here.

Slaves are gearing up to release a new album in 2020. here.





