Slipknot's Corey Taylor To Branch Out Musically With Solo Effort

Michael Angulia | 11-23-2019

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is excited to brand out even more musically with his solo ventures and explore different sides to his musical personality.

Taylor reports that he has over 26 solo songs written and he is not finished. He was asked about his upcoming solo album during an interview with WhatCulture Music.

He said, "The great thing about being a fan is you never forget the passion you have for music. You never forget the songs that you love. For me, there's no such thing as a guilty pleasure, so I'm going to listen and play whatever I want. It was great. It's been cool to kind of start building the momentum for a potential solo run.

"It's definitely going to be rock-based, but it's going to be rock meets so many different things. There will be harder-edged stuff, but there also will be big, expansive, huge, world-changing guitar songs that you're going to want to sing along to.

"That's just who I am, and I'm not going to fight who I am. I've got 26 songs written, and I'm not done yet." Check out the interview below:


