.

AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell

William Lee | 11-24-2019

AC/DC

A highway in western Australia will be transformed into a real life Highway To Hell next spring as a tribute to late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott on the 40th anniversary of his death, according to the Courier.

A 10km stretch of the Canning Highway will shutdown for 10 hours on March 1st of new year to hold a free event from the organizers of the 2020 Perth Festival near where Bon's ashes were laid to rest at the Fremantle Cemetery on March 1, 1980, according to the report.

The special anniversary event will feature AC/DC tribute band, as well as the Perth Symphony Orchestra, playing AC/DC classics on a convoy of flatbeds and trailers.

Organizers had this to say, "We're reclaiming the iconic Canning Highway and turning it into the world's longest stage for a day."


