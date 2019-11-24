Ours Release New Song 'Wounds Of Love'

Ours have released a brand new track called "Wounds of Love". The song comes from the acclaimed band's forthcoming album "Spectacular Sight", which will arrive early next year.

Frontman Jimmy Gnecco had this to say about the single, 'Wounds Of Love', sets the tone for our upcoming album Spectacular Sight. It's a record that, we think, takes us to new sonic heights as it touches on all kinds of emotions and themes in this modern age. We can't wait to bring it to venues around the world!"

Gnecco told Heavy Consequence of the track and the upcoming album, "The record is about someone's journey from a really dark place in their life to somehow being turned around and recognizing all of the beauty that exists in this world.

"'Wounds of Love' serves as the rock 'n' roll escape that ends up transforming this person. In reality, it ended up transforming and helping me in the process. It is on our new record, Spectacular Sight, out in early 2020." Listen to it here.





