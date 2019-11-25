Doobie Brothers Add Stops To Anniversary Tour
The Doobie Brothers have announced that they have added almost two dozen more stops to their 50th anniversary tour next year that will feature the reunion with Michael McDonald.
The trek will mark the first time that McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons And John McFee will tour together in 25 years and after a big response to the initial dates, the band has added 23 new shows to the tour.
The news dates include concerts in Jacksonville, New Orleans, Memphis, Syracuse, Toronto, Toledo, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Kansas City, St. Paul, Boise, Fresno, Spokane, Albuquerque and more.
Pat Simmons had this to say, "Next year our tour will include Tom, John, and myself, along with Michael McDonald, and the fans will have a chance to hear all our hits, as well as deep cuts, and new material. I know these will be very special performances." See the newly added dates below:
Fri Jun 12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Sun Jul 05 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater
Sat Jul 18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Tue Jul 21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Jul 24 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Wed Jul 29 - Toledo, OH - The Zoo Amphitheater
Sat Aug 01 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Thu Aug 06 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sun Aug 09 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*
Wed Aug 12 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Center
Sat Aug 15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Fri Aug 28 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair*
Thu Sep 03 - Boise, ID - Ford Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 06 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Tue Sep 08 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Thu Sep 10 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater
Sun Sep 13 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
Thu Sep 17 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
Wed Oct 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Mon Oct 12 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Wed Oct 14 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Arena
Thu Oct 15 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Sat Oct 17 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
