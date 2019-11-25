Doobie Brothers Add Stops To Anniversary Tour

The Doobie Brothers have announced that they have added almost two dozen more stops to their 50th anniversary tour next year that will feature the reunion with Michael McDonald.

The trek will mark the first time that McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons And John McFee will tour together in 25 years and after a big response to the initial dates, the band has added 23 new shows to the tour.

The news dates include concerts in Jacksonville, New Orleans, Memphis, Syracuse, Toronto, Toledo, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Kansas City, St. Paul, Boise, Fresno, Spokane, Albuquerque and more.

Pat Simmons had this to say, "Next year our tour will include Tom, John, and myself, along with Michael McDonald, and the fans will have a chance to hear all our hits, as well as deep cuts, and new material. I know these will be very special performances." See the newly added dates below:

Fri Jun 12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sun Jul 05 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater

Sat Jul 18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Tue Jul 21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Jul 24 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wed Jul 29 - Toledo, OH - The Zoo Amphitheater

Sat Aug 01 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Thu Aug 06 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Aug 09 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

Wed Aug 12 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Center

Sat Aug 15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Fri Aug 28 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair*

Thu Sep 03 - Boise, ID - Ford Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 06 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Tue Sep 08 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Thu Sep 10 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater

Sun Sep 13 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Thu Sep 17 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

Wed Oct 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Mon Oct 12 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Oct 14 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Arena

Thu Oct 15 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sat Oct 17 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum





Related Stories

Doobie Brothers Reuniting With Michael McDonald For Tour

The Doobie Brothers To Play Two Classic Albums At Special Show

Historic Doobie Brothers Show Captured For TV Special

The Doobie Brothers Live From The Beacon Theatre Set For Release

Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan Teaming For American Tour

More Doobie Brothers News



