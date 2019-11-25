.

Ignite Singer Zoli Teglas Parting Ways With Band

William Lee | 11-25-2019

Ignite

Zoli Teglas has announced that he will be leaving Ignite after 25 years with the band and will be playing his final shows with the group early next year.

He explained to fans, "I want to start by thanking all of the fans of Ignite for the last 25 years. I want to thank all of those who let me into their lives through the songs I sang and the music we wrote. It's been an honor and a privilege to perform for you all.

"With a heavy heart I am announcing my departure from Ignite. I am going to focus most of my time now to rescuing animals and other film and musical endeavors. I will perform the upcoming Ignite club shows already booked in California in early 2020.

"I am very hopeful Ignite will keep recording, touring, and performing, with a new singer and a new energy. I wish them the best of everything. Thank you for so much for your love and appreciation throughout the years. See you in the pit."


