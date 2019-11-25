Steve Hackett To Revisit Genesis' Seconds Out on 2020 Tour

Steve Hackett has that he will continue to revisit Genesis next year when he launched a tour that will feature a performance of the entire "Seconds Out" live album.

Hackett plans to perform the full 1977 album along with additional material, and will be visiting some of the same venues that Genesis performed at during their 1976 tour.

He had this to say, "I'm thrilled to bring Seconds Out back to life, featuring Genesis material at its most exciting and virtuosic, this time with all numbers played in full plus additional surprises!"

See the dates for the UK leg of the world tour below:

Sunday 1 November Brighton Dome

Monday 2 November Cardiff St David's Hall

Tuesday 3 November Stoke Victoria Hall

Thursday 5 November London The Palladium

Friday 6 November London The Palladium

Sunday 8 November Edinburgh Playhouse

Monday 9 November Dundee Caird Hall

Tuesday 10 November Carlisle The Sands Centre

Thursday12 November Newcastle O2 City Hall

Friday 14 November Scunthorpe The Baths Hall

Saturday 15 November Bradford St George's Concert Hall

Monday 16 November Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Tuesday 17 November Cambridge Corn Exchange

Wednesday 18 November Oxford New Theatre

Friday 20 November Guildford G Live

Saturday 21 November Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion

Monday 23 November Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday 25 November Manchester O2 Apollo

Friday 27 November Leicester De Montfort Hall

Saturday 28 November Basingstoke Anvil

Monday 30 November Liverpool Philharmonic

Tuesday 1 December Glasgow Royal Concert Hall





