Steve Hackett To Revisit Genesis' Seconds Out on 2020 Tour
Steve Hackett has that he will continue to revisit Genesis next year when he launched a tour that will feature a performance of the entire "Seconds Out" live album.
Hackett plans to perform the full 1977 album along with additional material, and will be visiting some of the same venues that Genesis performed at during their 1976 tour.
He had this to say, "I'm thrilled to bring Seconds Out back to life, featuring Genesis material at its most exciting and virtuosic, this time with all numbers played in full plus additional surprises!"
See the dates for the UK leg of the world tour below:
Sunday 1 November Brighton Dome
Monday 2 November Cardiff St David's Hall
Tuesday 3 November Stoke Victoria Hall
Thursday 5 November London The Palladium
Friday 6 November London The Palladium
Sunday 8 November Edinburgh Playhouse
Monday 9 November Dundee Caird Hall
Tuesday 10 November Carlisle The Sands Centre
Thursday12 November Newcastle O2 City Hall
Friday 14 November Scunthorpe The Baths Hall
Saturday 15 November Bradford St George's Concert Hall
Monday 16 November Southampton Mayflower Theatre
Tuesday 17 November Cambridge Corn Exchange
Wednesday 18 November Oxford New Theatre
Friday 20 November Guildford G Live
Saturday 21 November Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion
Monday 23 November Birmingham Symphony Hall
Wednesday 25 November Manchester O2 Apollo
Friday 27 November Leicester De Montfort Hall
Saturday 28 November Basingstoke Anvil
Monday 30 November Liverpool Philharmonic
Tuesday 1 December Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Steve Hackett To Revisit Genesis' Seconds Out on 2020 Tour
Steve Hackett To Play Classic Genesis Album For First Time On Tour
Steve Hackett Releases 'Peace' Video
Steve Hackett Releases Video From Genesis Revisited Package
Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra Release
Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour
Steve Hackett Releases 'Beasts In Our Time' Video
Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'Underground Railroad'
Steve Hackett Releases 'Under The Eye Of The Sun'
Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole