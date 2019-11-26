Flight Club Release 'All Hell' Video

Flight Club have released a music video for their track "All Hell". The song comes from their just released "Recreational Love" EP, which hit stores earlier this month,

The band had this to say," 'All Hell' is the first track we wrote for the EP, starting back in early 2018. After recording different versions of the song that we felt didn't do it justice, we brought it to Alan Day who helped us take it to the next level.

"The video is meant to show people who we really are; musicians. We wanted to let the song speak for itself, without pushing any ideals, hence the lyric, 'And if you've got a little something to give, there's a hell of line'.

"The song focuses on self acceptance, and reminding yourself to spend your time on things other than what people think of you." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

More Flight Club News



