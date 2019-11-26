.

Flight Club Release 'All Hell' Video

K. Wiggins | 11-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Flight Club

Flight Club have released a music video for their track "All Hell". The song comes from their just released "Recreational Love" EP, which hit stores earlier this month,

The band had this to say," 'All Hell' is the first track we wrote for the EP, starting back in early 2018. After recording different versions of the song that we felt didn't do it justice, we brought it to Alan Day who helped us take it to the next level.

"The video is meant to show people who we really are; musicians. We wanted to let the song speak for itself, without pushing any ideals, hence the lyric, 'And if you've got a little something to give, there's a hell of line'.

"The song focuses on self acceptance, and reminding yourself to spend your time on things other than what people think of you." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Flight Club Release 'All Hell' Video

More Flight Club News


advertisement



Day In Rock
U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade- Eric Clapton Announces Ginger Baker Tribute Concert- Pink Floyd Launch The Lost Art Of Conversation- Van Halen- more


Reviews
Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

Hot In The City: Holiday Shows at Mesa Arts Center

advertisement


Latest News
U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade

Eric Clapton Announces Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

Pink Floyd Launch The Lost Art Of Conversation

Van Halen Saved Sammy Hagar

Faith No More Confirm Reunion And Announce First Live Dates

Queen Wins AMA for Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack

Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Carry Fire'

Nightwish's Marko Hietala Releases 'Stones' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.