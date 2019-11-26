Nightwish's Marko Hietala Releases 'Stones' Video

Nightwish's Marko Hietala has released a music video for his track "Stones". The song comes from his forthcoming solo album "Pyre Of The Black Heart."

The record will be released on January 24th under a just inked deal with Nuclear Blast. Hietala had this to say, "Well, let's put it this way: Nightwish is without any doubt my main band, and thanks to income from that direction, I don't have to be that commercially aware... What I mean is that when I was coming up with the ideas for this solo record, I was able to do simply anything without limits.

"So if I had a goal, it was to not have any kind of limits, but to prepare an unpredictable, spontaneous, adventurous, ferocious and intimate solo record. And now when I listen to the final album, I can say with my hand on my heart that I - or rather us - pulled it off... The record is a really diverse musical roller coaster ride that takes eager listeners into a world of strong emotions and deep feelings!"

He added. "Even if Pyre Of The Black Heart is definitely my solo album, I didn't compose everything on my own. When the song writing process was really in full swing, I kept sending all the ideas to my long-time collaborators Tuomas Wäinölä [guitar] and Vili Ollila [keyboards], and this ingenious two-some came up with great additions and arrangements, one after another. Drummer Anssi Nykänen - who is simply a wizard behind his set - completed the line-up like no other." Watch the video here and see the tracklisting for the album below:

tracklisting reads as follows:

01. Stones

02. The Voice Of My Father

03. Star, Sand And Shadow

04. Dead God's Son

05. For You

06. I Am The Way

07. Runner Of The Railways

08. Death March For Freedom

09. I Dream

10. Truth Shall Set You Free





