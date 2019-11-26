.

Nightwish's Marko Hietala Releases 'Stones' Video

Michael Angulia | 11-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Marko Hietala

Nightwish's Marko Hietala has released a music video for his track "Stones". The song comes from his forthcoming solo album "Pyre Of The Black Heart."

The record will be released on January 24th under a just inked deal with Nuclear Blast. Hietala had this to say, "Well, let's put it this way: Nightwish is without any doubt my main band, and thanks to income from that direction, I don't have to be that commercially aware... What I mean is that when I was coming up with the ideas for this solo record, I was able to do simply anything without limits.

"So if I had a goal, it was to not have any kind of limits, but to prepare an unpredictable, spontaneous, adventurous, ferocious and intimate solo record. And now when I listen to the final album, I can say with my hand on my heart that I - or rather us - pulled it off... The record is a really diverse musical roller coaster ride that takes eager listeners into a world of strong emotions and deep feelings!"

He added. "Even if Pyre Of The Black Heart is definitely my solo album, I didn't compose everything on my own. When the song writing process was really in full swing, I kept sending all the ideas to my long-time collaborators Tuomas Wäinölä [guitar] and Vili Ollila [keyboards], and this ingenious two-some came up with great additions and arrangements, one after another. Drummer Anssi Nykänen - who is simply a wizard behind his set - completed the line-up like no other." Watch the video here and see the tracklisting for the album below:

tracklisting reads as follows:
01. Stones
02. The Voice Of My Father
03. Star, Sand And Shadow
04. Dead God's Son
05. For You
06. I Am The Way
07. Runner Of The Railways
08. Death March For Freedom
09. I Dream
10. Truth Shall Set You Free


Related Stories


Nightwish's Marko Hietala Releases 'Stones' Video

More Marko Hietala News


advertisement



Day In Rock
U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade- Eric Clapton Announces Ginger Baker Tribute Concert- Pink Floyd Launch The Lost Art Of Conversation- Van Halen- more


Reviews
Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

Hot In The City: Holiday Shows at Mesa Arts Center

advertisement


Latest News
U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade

Eric Clapton Announces Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

Pink Floyd Launch The Lost Art Of Conversation

Van Halen Saved Sammy Hagar

Faith No More Confirm Reunion And Announce First Live Dates

Queen Wins AMA for Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack

Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Carry Fire'

Nightwish's Marko Hietala Releases 'Stones' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.