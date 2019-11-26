Pink Floyd Launch The Lost Art Of Conversation

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming the first episode in a limited-edition podcast series in support of their forthcoming box set, "The Later Years 1987-2019."

Entitled "The Lost Art Of Conversation", the four-part weekly program sees guitarist David Gilmour sit down with BBC Radio's Matt Everett to explore the legendary UK band's history in the years following the departure of Roger Waters, who left the outfit in 1985.

The group's first studio project without the bassist was 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason."

"It's quite a big thing to carry on Pink Floyd with Roger Waters having gone," recalls Gilmour. "He is a big, big part of it obviously, a major talent and our primary lyricist, so it was difficult.

"I was so glad to have Rick Wright there with his ideas and playing the way he did. And Nick Mason is the perfect drummer for Pink Floyd. It all felt so right on those sessions.

"I remember sitting at the piano coming up with the music," he adds, "knowing we were on to a killer."

Recording the set in a series of London studios was not without its distractions, as Waters and the remaining members fought over legal control of the Pink Floyd name.

"We were in the middle of a major lawsuit," Gilmour explains, "and between every little bit I was doing, I was on the phone to lawyers; that stuff was just eating away at me, us and our time."

Gilmour and Mason eventually won the legal battle, and went on to tour behind their thirteenth studio album with a multi-year run that included almost 200 shows and earned $135 million at the box office. Read more and listen to the episode here.

