Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Carry Fire'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant revisits the title track to his 2017 album, "Carry Fire", on the latest episode of the rocker's podcast series Digging Deep.

The singer's second studio release with The Sensational Space Shifters - following 2014's "Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar" - peaked at No. 14 on the US Billboard 200 while reaching No. 3 on the UK charts and the Top 10 in several other countries.

Plant will conclude season two of Digging Deep with the release of a very special limited-edition seven-inch singles box set of the same name on December 13.

The package will include 16 A-sides and rare B-sides as featured in the first two seasons of the online series, with material spanning three decades of Plant's extensive solo career.

The eight-disc collection also features restored artwork from the original seven-inch releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book. here.

