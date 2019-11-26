Singled Out: 13 Crowes' Romantically Broke

Scottish rockers 13 Crowes recently released their new single "Romantically Broke" from their forthcoming album 'Solway Star' and to celebrate we asked Cameron Black to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

The song was written after we had already started recording and even mixing some of the other tracks on our upcoming album, Solway Star. We had "DG12" and "Gypsy Queen" pretty close to the finished article & we all loved them, but I freaked out thinking we need something dirtier ha! I was pretty much homeless at the time and I was driving around the countryside with my daughter looking for a nice place to live. I pulled up to a crossroads just outside of my home town Annan and there was a Scotland Flag flying from the gate post of someone's house.

"Saltire waving in the soft summer breeze" - That single line popped into my head and was really the catalyst , everything else came quite easily after that. The verses were all stuff I was going through just the truth really

"Power in the left hand should've been a South Paw" - That's the truth, I'm left handed but fight right handed, I often think I should've been a south paw, all though they get a fright, the jabs scary haha

"Heard they issued a warrant , does it make me an outlaw?" - I try look on the bright side of most things. I'm a big Billy the Kid fan, sometimes I draw similarities haha.

I wanted a more optimistic chorus so I put myself in the shoes of someone who would deal with the sh*t life throws at them on a Saturday night, with they're wages from the previous weeks hard graft and a couple of friends. I've been there before . Just been paid so you go out and try find the answers.

You never find those answers, but sometimes a Saturday night helps forget the question!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





