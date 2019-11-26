.

Until The Storm Release 'Roads To The Lost' Video

K. Wiggins | 11-26-2019

Until The Storm

Until The Storm have released a music video for their debut single, "Roads to the Lost." The track was released to digital retailers this past Friday.

The visual was direct by singer Sado Rabaudi features actor Alexander Ivanov (frontman for Russian punk band Naive). According to the announcement, the clip "showcases the technology of blending a series of ultra short throw projectors inside of a large, warehouse sized space to create a unique environment of visualizations and color patterns. "
The band had this to say about the song, "'Roads to the Lost' is about the search back to past identities, lost moments in time and the person that we used to be." Watch the video here.


