.

Michael Monroe Thinks Hair Metal Gave Rock A Bad Name

William Lee | 11-27-2019

Michael Monroe

Former Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe has criticized the 1980s hair metal bands that he influenced, thinking that they missed the point and gave real rockers a bad name.

Monroe was asked if he welcomed influencing the bands of that era during a recent interview with 2Fast2Die. He replied, "Well, it's always nice to be recognized!

"I guess it bothers me that most of those bands missed the point. They were more into their hair and partying than they were the music. The music and the attitude were always more important to me. Anybody can party and pose and act like an idiot.

"A lot of those bands sold millions of records, but they acted like morons and gave real rockers a bad name. It's almost embarrassing that people might think I would be like that."

"I've never been with a groupie my whole life. I've just never been into that whole scene. I guess growing up in Finland gave me a different mentality.

"I've just never been into that pretentious, phony rock'n'roll. I think it's a crime that phony rock'n'roll sells millions of records and people think it's real rock."


