.

Robin Trower Announces 2020 Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | 11-27-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Robin Trower

British blues icon Robin Trower has announced that he will be launching a tour of Europe and the UK next spring in support of his latest album "Coming Closer To The Day ".

Trower will be launching the trek on April 15th in Verviers, BE at the Spirit of 66 and wrapping up the tour on April 30th at Cleon nr in Rouen, France.

The tour will also feature a run of UK dates that will feature support from Sari Schorr that will include stops in Southhampton, Holmfirth and London. See the dates below:

APRIL 2020
15. Spirit of 66 - Verviers (BE)
16. Mezz Breda (NL)
17. De Bosuil Weert (NL)
18. Centrum Schaaf. Leeuwarden (NL)
23. The Brook Southampton (UK)
25. Holmfirth Picturdrome (UK)
26. Islington Assembly Rooms London (UK)
28. Beaumont en Veron nr Tours (FR)
29. Savigny Le Temple (FR)
30. Cleon nr Rouen (FR)


Related Stories


Robin Trower Announces 2020 Tour Dates

Robin Trower Streams New Song Ahead Of Album and Tour

More Robin Trower News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Pete Townshend Explains Thankful Moon and Entwistle Dead Comment- Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News- Ozzy Osbourne- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
Pete Townshend Explains Thankful Moon and Entwistle Dead Comment

Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Thanksgiving Playlist

Pink Floyd In The Studio For The Wall Anniversary

Robin Trower Announces 2020 Tour Dates

The Hollywood Vampires Announce UK Tour

Michael Monroe Thinks Hair Metal Gave Rock A Bad Name

Journey Star Hosting Rock & Reelz Thanksgiving Weekend Special



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.