Robin Trower Announces 2020 Tour Dates

British blues icon Robin Trower has announced that he will be launching a tour of Europe and the UK next spring in support of his latest album "Coming Closer To The Day ".

Trower will be launching the trek on April 15th in Verviers, BE at the Spirit of 66 and wrapping up the tour on April 30th at Cleon nr in Rouen, France.

The tour will also feature a run of UK dates that will feature support from Sari Schorr that will include stops in Southhampton, Holmfirth and London. See the dates below:

APRIL 2020

15. Spirit of 66 - Verviers (BE)

16. Mezz Breda (NL)

17. De Bosuil Weert (NL)

18. Centrum Schaaf. Leeuwarden (NL)

23. The Brook Southampton (UK)

25. Holmfirth Picturdrome (UK)

26. Islington Assembly Rooms London (UK)

28. Beaumont en Veron nr Tours (FR)

29. Savigny Le Temple (FR)

30. Cleon nr Rouen (FR)





Related Stories

Robin Trower Streams New Song Ahead Of Album and Tour

More Robin Trower News



