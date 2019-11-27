Singled Out: Davey Suicide's Medicate Me

Davey Suicide recently released a video for their song "Medicate Me" (feat. Telle Smith) from their forthcoming album "Rock Aint Dead" and to celebrate we asked Davey to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Medicate Me" is about breaking out of the vicious cycle that keeps you emotionally or physically hostage. Most of us have been in a relationship where we know we deserve better. The signs of hope and promises of change keep us in it longer than we should be.

I personally feel like my brain knows when I'm on the verge of overcoming this addiction. Then I have a weak moment of despair and it ropes me back into the cycle.

Recognition is the first key to changing this behavior and then discipline and self-awareness that you deserve better has to be the guide to 'cut all ties from you.'

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album and see the dates to their upcoming tour with Static-X right here!





