KISS Icon Ace Frehley Fighting Reported Restraining Order

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has reportedly filed paperwork seeking to have a restraining order dismissed that was filed against him by his entrained girlfriend, according to TMZ.

The gossip site reports that Frehley filed legal documents stating that claims made against him by his girlfriend of 11 years, Rachael Gordon, are "unfounded, false, and baseless".

Frehley also reportedly requested that he be allowed to introduce testimony from seven witness that will help him have the restraining order dismissed, according to the report. You can find out more about the allegation that she made here.





