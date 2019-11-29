Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Expands Upcoming Tour

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd star Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have expanded a spring 2020 UK tour and added a series of European concert dates to their live schedule.

Mason has expanded his previously-announced UK run with new stops in Guildford, Brighton, Oxford and Ipswitch, as well as new shows across Europe starting in Brussels, Belgium in mid-May.

"Due to unprecedented demand, we've just added four further shows in the UK (including one venue well known to Nick from the earlier days of the Floyd)," says the band, "as well as fourteen shows across Europe, including dates in France, Germany, Switzerland and Denmark. Tickets have just gone on sale for all 31 concerts we've announced so far. Hope you can make it along to see us!"

The Pink Floyd drummer launched the project - which exclusively performs vintage pre-Dark Side Of The Moon era material by the iconic band - in the spring of 2018; the lineup includes Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken, a collaborator of late Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright. See the dates here.

