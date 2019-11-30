Clutch Release Video For Cover Of CCR Classic 'Fortunate Son'

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming video of a cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, "Fortunate Son", in sync with the release of the latest single in their ongoing Weathermaker Vault Series.

"Growing up it was hard not to hear CCR's Fortunate Son on the radio, on TV or even at the county fair," says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. "The groovy backbeat and sloshy hi-hats that introduce John Fogerty's timeless lyrics written so many years ago could be found everywhere.

"While it may be true to say that Fortunate Son could be seen as a political song, we think it's bigger than that. For us, Fortunate Son is an inspirational song. For that reason we'd like to dedicate the song to the most inspirational person we've ever had in our lives, our late manager Jack Flanagan. Jack Flanagan was no Fortunate son. He worked tirelessly and passionately all the while keeping a razor-sharp sense of humor until his last days. Thank you, Jack, for making us better than we ever thought we could be."

In the video that accompanies this release, guitarist Tim Sult pays homage to Jack Flanagan by playing Jack's 90's Les Paul. The video was shot at J Robbins' Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD. J Robbins produced the Clutch albums "Robot Hive/Exodus" (2005) and "Strange Cousins From The West" (2009), and he recorded all of the Weathermaker Vault Series singles. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

