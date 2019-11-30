Pink Floyd Share Live Video From Upcoming Box Set

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming live video of their 1987 track, "Sorrow", from the forthcoming 2019 remix of their 1988 album, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder."

The project captures the band during a sold-out, five-night stand as part of the "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" world tour at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY, where they played before more than 71,000 fans while earning almost 1.8 million at the box office.

The 2019 remix is featured as part of the December 13 release of a new box set entitled "The Later Years 1987-2019", which delivers the work of guitarist David Gilmour, drummer Nick Mason and keyboardist Richard Wright from 1987 onwards, a period that saw the group generate sales of more than 40 million records.

Also presented is an updated version of 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", a series of 1987 & 1994 live recordings and unreleased studio recordings, and full versions of the group's 1989 Venice Concert and 1990 appearance at Knebworth.

Among the DVD/Blu-ray material in the package is a restored and re-edited edition of the 1995 live set "Pulse", and a number of various unreleased live films, music videos and screen films. Watch the video here.

