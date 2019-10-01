Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he believes that he will reunite with the band on their End Of The Road Farewell Tour and says that he is on good terms with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

Ace sat down with Rock Candy for the cover story of their latest issue and was asked about reuniting with the group. He said,"It would be nice to go back out again with them. But it's not my call.

"I think we have a really good relationship now. I text Paul back and forth and we've worked together, as I have with Gene. I would seriously consider it, but the money would have to be right. I'm not gonna take Tommy Thayer's salary.

"It would certainly sell more tickets with me involved." He then added that he believes that he will eventually rejoin with the group, "I have a gut feeling it will happen."

Frehley admitted to his previous faults with addition that caused issues with the group, but says that he has been sober for 13 years. "I know that I put those guys through hell in the past. Sometimes I was too drunk at soundchecks, but sobriety has made me more dependable and reliable."

"It would be really exciting," he said of a possible reunion. "Not just for me, but also for the fans. I'm ready. I feel reborn."





Related Stories

Paul Stanley Gets To Live Both KISS And Normal Life

Iron Maiden, KISS and System Of A Down Headlining Download 2020

Singled Out: Jay Katana's KissClosed

KISS Postpone Concert For Gene Simmons 'Medical Procedure'

Ghost Stream New Songs Kiss The Go-Goat And Mary On A Cross

Ghost Debut Video For New Single 'Kiss The Go-Goat'

KISS Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Date

KISS Star Gene Simmons Says Put 'Me First'

KISS Share Video From St. Louis Concert

More KISS News

KISS Music and More



