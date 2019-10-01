.

Atlas : Empire Release 'Our Hands Part The Waves' Video

William Lee | 10-01-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Atlas Empire

Atlas : Empire have released a new video for their track "Our Hands Part The Waves", which comes from their debut album "The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet".

The band released the record indecently late last year but have now inked a deal with WormHoleDeath Records, who will be reissuing the album on October 25th.

The band had this to say, "We're excited to enter a new chapter of the band in partnership with Carlo & the WHD team. And for those unfamiliar with our latest release, The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet' is a concept album that explores what would happen to humanity if we became entirely reliant on technology/automation in every aspect of our lives - and more importantly, what happens when that system fails?" Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Atlas : Empire Release 'Our Hands Part The Waves' Video

More Atlas Empire News

Atlas Empire Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth- Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen- Robert Plant Announces 'Digging Deep' Box Set- Foo Fighters Beginning Next Album- more


Reviews
On The Record: Paul McCartney

Caught In The Act: Sebastian Bach Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Toto

KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen

Robert Plant Announces 'Digging Deep' Box Set

Foo Fighters Beginning Next Album

Staind Share Footage From First Show In Five Years

Liam Gallagher Streams Full Manchester Concert

Nirvana MTV Unplugged In New York 25th Anniversary Reissue

Cold Add New Dates To Broken Human Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.