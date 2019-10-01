Atlas : Empire Release 'Our Hands Part The Waves' Video

Atlas : Empire have released a new video for their track "Our Hands Part The Waves", which comes from their debut album "The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet".

The band released the record indecently late last year but have now inked a deal with WormHoleDeath Records, who will be reissuing the album on October 25th.

The band had this to say, "We're excited to enter a new chapter of the band in partnership with Carlo & the WHD team. And for those unfamiliar with our latest release, The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet' is a concept album that explores what would happen to humanity if we became entirely reliant on technology/automation in every aspect of our lives - and more importantly, what happens when that system fails?" Watch the video here.





