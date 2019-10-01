Cold Add New Dates To Broken Human Tour

Cold have announced that they have added some new stops to their current Broken Human Tour of the U.S. that also features Awake For Days and University Drive.

The band launched their first tour in over eight years in support of their brand new album "The Things We Can't Stop", which debuted in the Top 15 on Billboard's Rock, Hard Music, Alternative and Independent Album Charts.

New shows have been added to the trek in San Diego, CA, Tempe, AZ and two nights at The Viper Room in Los Angeles to conclude the tour on November 5th and 6th. See the dates below:

10/1: Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

10/2: Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Backroom

10/4: Denver, CO @ Herman's Hideaway

10/5: Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

10/6: Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live

10/11: Ringle, WI @ Q and Z Expo Center

10/12: Kansasville, WI @ 1175

10/13: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/16: Belvedere, IL @ The Apollo Theater

10/18: Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

10/19: Champaign, IL @ The City Center

10/20: Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

10/22: Merriam, KS @ Aftershock - NEW

10/24: Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line - NEW

10/25: Dilworth, MN @ TAK - NEW

10/27: Billings, MT @ Pub Station - NEW

10/31: San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick - NEW

11/2: Tempe, AZ @ Tempe Marketplace (free show) - NEW

11/5: West Hollywood, CA @ Viper Room - NEW

11/6: West Hollywood, CA @ Viper Room - NEW





Related Stories

Cold Release 'Without You' Video

Cold War Kids Stream New Song And Releasing Album Trilogy

Sharone Releases 'Cold' Video

Sonata Arctica Release 'Cold' Video

Cold Take On Social Media With 'The Devil We Know'

Korn Release New Track 'Cold' With Animated Video

Cold Announce First Tour In 8 Years

Singled Out: Cold Kingdom's A New Disaster

Cold Streaming First Song From Brand New Album

More Cold News

Cold Music and More



