.

Cold Add New Dates To Broken Human Tour

Michael Angulia | 10-01-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cold

Cold have announced that they have added some new stops to their current Broken Human Tour of the U.S. that also features Awake For Days and University Drive.

The band launched their first tour in over eight years in support of their brand new album "The Things We Can't Stop", which debuted in the Top 15 on Billboard's Rock, Hard Music, Alternative and Independent Album Charts.

New shows have been added to the trek in San Diego, CA, Tempe, AZ and two nights at The Viper Room in Los Angeles to conclude the tour on November 5th and 6th. See the dates below:

10/1: Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
10/2: Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Backroom
10/4: Denver, CO @ Herman's Hideaway
10/5: Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
10/6: Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live
10/11: Ringle, WI @ Q and Z Expo Center
10/12: Kansasville, WI @ 1175
10/13: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/16: Belvedere, IL @ The Apollo Theater
10/18: Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
10/19: Champaign, IL @ The City Center
10/20: Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
10/22: Merriam, KS @ Aftershock - NEW
10/24: Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line - NEW
10/25: Dilworth, MN @ TAK - NEW
10/27: Billings, MT @ Pub Station - NEW
10/31: San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick - NEW
11/2: Tempe, AZ @ Tempe Marketplace (free show) - NEW
11/5: West Hollywood, CA @ Viper Room - NEW
11/6: West Hollywood, CA @ Viper Room - NEW


Related Stories


Cold Add New Dates To Broken Human Tour

Cold Release 'Without You' Video

Cold War Kids Stream New Song And Releasing Album Trilogy

Sharone Releases 'Cold' Video

Sonata Arctica Release 'Cold' Video

Cold Take On Social Media With 'The Devil We Know'

Korn Release New Track 'Cold' With Animated Video

Cold Announce First Tour In 8 Years

Singled Out: Cold Kingdom's A New Disaster

Cold Streaming First Song From Brand New Album

More Cold News

Cold Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth- Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen- Robert Plant Announces 'Digging Deep' Box Set- Foo Fighters Beginning Next Album- more


Reviews
On The Record: Paul McCartney

Caught In The Act: Sebastian Bach Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Toto

KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen

Robert Plant Announces 'Digging Deep' Box Set

Foo Fighters Beginning Next Album

Staind Share Footage From First Show In Five Years

Liam Gallagher Streams Full Manchester Concert

Nirvana MTV Unplugged In New York 25th Anniversary Reissue

Cold Add New Dates To Broken Human Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.