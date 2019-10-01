Cold Add New Dates To Broken Human Tour
Cold have announced that they have added some new stops to their current Broken Human Tour of the U.S. that also features Awake For Days and University Drive.
The band launched their first tour in over eight years in support of their brand new album "The Things We Can't Stop", which debuted in the Top 15 on Billboard's Rock, Hard Music, Alternative and Independent Album Charts.
New shows have been added to the trek in San Diego, CA, Tempe, AZ and two nights at The Viper Room in Los Angeles to conclude the tour on November 5th and 6th. See the dates below:
10/1: Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
10/2: Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Backroom
10/4: Denver, CO @ Herman's Hideaway
10/5: Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
10/6: Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live
10/11: Ringle, WI @ Q and Z Expo Center
10/12: Kansasville, WI @ 1175
10/13: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/16: Belvedere, IL @ The Apollo Theater
10/18: Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
10/19: Champaign, IL @ The City Center
10/20: Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
10/22: Merriam, KS @ Aftershock - NEW
10/24: Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line - NEW
10/25: Dilworth, MN @ TAK - NEW
10/27: Billings, MT @ Pub Station - NEW
10/31: San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick - NEW
11/2: Tempe, AZ @ Tempe Marketplace (free show) - NEW
11/5: West Hollywood, CA @ Viper Room - NEW
11/6: West Hollywood, CA @ Viper Room - NEW
Cold Add New Dates To Broken Human Tour
Cold Release 'Without You' Video
Cold War Kids Stream New Song And Releasing Album Trilogy
Sonata Arctica Release 'Cold' Video
Cold Take On Social Media With 'The Devil We Know'
Korn Release New Track 'Cold' With Animated Video
Cold Announce First Tour In 8 Years
Singled Out: Cold Kingdom's A New Disaster
Cold Streaming First Song From Brand New Album