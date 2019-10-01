Foo Fighters Beginning Next Album

(hennemusic) Dave Grohl revealed the Foo Fighters' plans for new music during their September 28 headlining set at Rock In Rio in Brazil, and video of the full performance is streaming online.

Currently playing a series of South American dates in support of 2017's "Concrete And Gold", the frontman told the crowd: "I don't know when we'll be back down here again, but we will. We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It's good, it's good."

The group's ninth album debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release; the set was co-produced by the band and Greg Kurstin (Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia) and mixed by Darrell Thorp (Beck, Radiohead).

The project earned the Foo Fighters a 2018 Grammy Award in the "Best Rock Song" category - a songwriters award - for "Run", while the tune lost out in the "Best Rock Performance" field to a song by sentimental favorite Leonard Cohen. Watch video of the set here.

