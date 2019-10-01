Irv Lyons Jr. and Rex Lyons Nominated For Native American Music Awards

(Chipster) One of Central New York's most notable songwriters, Irv Lyons Jr., has been nominated for two Native American Music Awards, including 'Best Rock Recording' from the 'Sisters and Brothers' album and for 'Song of the Year' for 'Looking for the Light.' Rex Lyons, his cousin Irv, and The Ripcords, were nominated for 'Best Blues Recording' from The Ripcords album 'Live at SubCat Studios.' They were also nominated for 'Best Music Video Performance.'

"To be nominated for a Native American Music Award for 'Song of The Year' is an amazing honor and great privilege," says Irv. "Since this award is for Native American Music, in North America, to be recognized at the international level is humbling and a lifetime achievement never to be forgotten. I am grateful for this opportunity."

"'Sisters and Brothers' is a compilation of my best original songs to date. My intent was to showcase my talent as a songwriter. 'Looking for the Light' is a personal look into my life." adds Irv. "A difficult time searching for the truth in a relationship that took a different turn. An epiphany of sorts. The music soars with a driving beat, and great rhythm and bass lines. Guitar ace Richie Melito delivers a brilliant solo. My vocal performance is gritty, soulful and real."

The Ripcords is a strong musical collaboration of cousins, Rex and Irv Lyons Jr. and Ripcords members; Jay Gould, Tom Witkowski and Steve Palumbo. And it turns out that their label for both bands is SubCat Records with principal, Ron Keck, a major admirer of both The Ripcords ("Always loved these guys. Great musicianship with a great sound") and Irv Lyons Jr. ("Never a quitter in trying new musical Ideas - you can hear and feel his passion in his music").

"It's an extraordinary time for The Ripcords," adds Rex Lyons from The Ripcords. "We've been making original music for nearly 2 decades, and on occasion we're fortunate enough to be recognized by industry platforms for excellence! The Native American Music Awards has nominated The Ripcords in the categories of 'Best Blues Recording' and 'Best Music Video Performance.' We're extremely pleased and humbled to have been nominated in such a vast pool of amazingly talented Native American Artists! This in and of itself is victory and validation that we have something special and deliver the goods! It's with gratitude and oneness we share this incredible honor with our co-nominees and all music enthusiasts that have, and continue to support the Arts! Best of luck to us all."

