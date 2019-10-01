.

Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Tour

K. Wiggins | 10-01-2019

Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be launching a UK tour next April as he prepares to release his new album "Live at The Sydney Opera House" on October 25th.

Dates for the trek will include the Brighton Centre (25 April), Edinburgh Playhouse (27 April), Liverpool M&S Bank Arena (April 28), Gateshead Sage (April 30), Leeds First Direct Arena (1 May) and Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (2 May).

According to the announcement, the tour will find Bonamassa performing alongside a hand-picked group of world-class musicians playing material from his latest studio album "Redemption" and his 2016 effort "Blues of Desperation", along with out songs from his career and some surprises.


Joe Bonamassa Music and More


